BIFF Review: Monica: A Film Study in Somnambulism

Having attended BIFF for the last 21 years, I have to confess I’ve seen more stinkers than not, but invariably most of those selections drew me in on simply the power of an intriguing synopsis.

“Monica” by director Andrea Pallaoro occasionally flirts with genius but is all-too-often bogged down by questionable camera angles, an excessively languid pace, and a lack of any meaningful or substantive exposition.

The industry adage “show, don’t tell” only works when you have proper coverage and serviceable actors who are unfettered by the filmmaker’s technical limitations.

The film features actress Trace Lysette as the titular character Monica; an estranged trans woman who returns home to help care for her dying mother (an outstanding Patricia Clarkson) and to potentially reconnect with her younger brother Paul (Joshua Close) and his wife Laura (Emily Browning) and their kids.

Pallaoro makes a creative mistake by insisting the film be shot in 4:3, a ratio completely familiar to TV viewers from Generation X; by insisting on using that format he’s stylistically attempting to suggest an emotionally cramped and uncomfortable set of truths up on the screen, but that only works when the script does which sadly isn’t the case here. He’s left far too much of the story unsaid, and nobody should abide lazy writing.

To all aspiring directors out there, heed my sage advice: tell us a story. Good or bad, we won’t mind, but don’t force the audience to do your work for you.