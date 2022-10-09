BIFF Review: Prison 77

“300 pesetas. The price of democracy”, says the prison guard to Manuel (Miguel Herrán) as he tries to file a complaint against the guards who witness him being robbed in the prison yard yet stand idly by.

Set in Spain in the late 1970s, “Prison 77” dramatizes the story of the real prison inmates’ rights organizations that emerged during Spain’s process of democratization following the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975 and the demands for amnesty from convictions handed down during the authoritarian regime from which the country had just emerged.

Our hero Manuel arrives at prison on overinflated charges of theft from his employer, having been hung out to dry by his co-conspirator, the son of the company’s owner.

Quickly taken under the wings of Blacky (Jesús Carroza) and longtime inmate Pino (Javier Gutiérrez, a standout role in the film), it doesn’t take long for the brutal conditions of Spanish prisons to show themselves.

Beatings by prison guards, lack of medical care, and dissenting inmates being whisked away in the night, a bag over their head, never to be heard from again. Soon, Manuel is approached by members of COPEL, a clandestine protest organization of Spanish prisoners, unsatisfied and with meetings held under the guise of medical examinations by a qualified inmate (only tolerated by the guards due to the aforementioned absence of any medical staff in the prison), the inmates organize protests and riots, garnering the seeming support of the Barcelona residents on the streets around the institution.

With the confident direction of Alberto Rodriguez at the helm, the film barrels along and its 2-hour-plus running time feels well-earned. While the film doesn’t break any new ground in the pantheon of prison dramas, it tells a story that seems widely unknown outside of Spain and does it with panache.

Though carried by strong performances from its leads, it’s the film’s supporting cast that sticks out for me. No matter how small the role, every inmate feels well-drawn and sympathetic, even as the script rolls through the list of prison movie inmate archetypes.

The gang leaders, snitches, vulnerable teenagers, longtime inmates with piles of books lining their bunks – the list goes on, and the film doesn’t attempt to break the mold, but there’s a depth to these characters between the lines that helps the prison feel lived-in and, above all, real.

“Prison 77” tells an important story and one that remains relevant in the highly-charged European political landscape of today. While it doesn’t hit at every mark (there’s a romance subplot that falls a little flat for me), the core story and cast of characters make for a highly-watchable and kinetic viewing experience.