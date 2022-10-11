BIFF Review: The Banshees of Inisherin

At 2 pm every day, Pádraic (Colin Farrell) stops by the seaside cottage of friend Colm (Brendan Gleeson) and they walk together to the pub up the road. This routine has persisted for years until, one day, Pádraic knocks on Colm’s window at the usual time and watches as his only friend simply sits in his house and ignores him, slowly working his way through a cigarette.

Colm, it turns out, is simply sick of his much younger compatriot. Wishing to devote his time to more solitary pursuits, like composing the fiddle air that shares its name with the film, Gleeson’s character plainly requests that the simple-minded but well-meaning Pádraic cease bothering him and leave him alone. When (understandable) offense is taken at this request, an exasperated Colm quickly delivers a dark ultimatum: every time Pádraic speaks to him, Colm will use his garden shears to cut off one of his own fingers.

Set on the fictional island of Inisherin, and filmed on two rugged islands off the west coast of Ireland, “The Banshees of Inisherin” is the fourth feature film from celebrated British-Irish filmmaker and playwright Martin McDonagh.

Reuniting Farrell and Gleeson after their memorable pairing at the center of McDonagh’s superb first feature, 2008’s “In Bruges”, McDonagh’s latest film arrives at BIFF as a darkly comic morality tale that’s arguably much more reminiscent of his searing stage work than any of his previous big screen outings.

The setting is key to this; the rural island locale means the small cast of characters feels natural, and the film’s backdrop of the Irish Civil War, which raged for a year from June 1922, allows one to read parallels between the bloody division of families on the mainland, and the acrimonious death throes of Colm and Pádraic’s friendship.

The titular island of Inisherin appears largely untouched by the 20th Century (horse-drawn carts are the preferred method of transport), let alone the Civil War and the newly-established Irish Free State.

They hear cannon and rifle fire across the water on the mainland, but the island’s residents seem either uninterested in the conflict or largely confused as to what the fighting’s all about.

We get one shot of the gossip-hungry local shopkeeper (Bríd Ní Neachtain) repainting the island’s red postbox with the green of the Free State, and the sole local police officer (an exceptionally hate-filled performance from Gary Lydon) expresses excitement about an offer of 6 shillings to oversee some executions on the mainland, but even he’s confused about who’s executing who.

He’s just there for the bloodshed. It’s the idea of small-town isolation and lack of privacy stretched to a breaking point. The isolation turns the wild, almost feral island, with its stone cottages and famine-era road walls, into a stunning backdrop for the morbid tale, all violent waves and rolling green hills.

At the film’s heart, Farrell and Gleeson put in a pair of career-best performances, every scene they share being both tense, captifying, and run through with a rich vein of dark humor that gleefully leans much more heavily into the Hiberno-English dialect than any of McDonagh’s previous screenplays.

Their supporting cast is rounded out with universally-excellent performances by Barry Keoghan as Dominic, the mistreated and lovesick son of Gary Lydon’s police officer, Kerry Condon as Pádraic’s co-habiting sister Siobhán, and Pat Shortt and Jon Kenny (who themselves toured Ireland in the 90s as sketch comedy duo D’Unbelievables, affectionately lampooning the very kind of rural characters they play here) as pub owner Jonjo and barfly Gerry.

Each of these characters exerts their influence over the proceedings, the film takes its characters down some very dark paths, each path intersecting with the last piece of the puzzle: Sheila Flitton’s elderly Mrs. McCormick, who stalks the island wrapped in a dark shawl and spouting portents of death like Inisherin’s own banshee of myth. Intoning vague promises of death and destruction, we’re left to discover the reality of these prophecies alongside the film’s characters.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” is a superb film, and may even be McDonagh’s finest (though “In Bruges” would be hard to top for many in that regard). Alternately stomach-churning and darkly hilarious, it is perhaps not suited for the faint of heart, but interested audiences will find themselves rewarded with a deeply heartfelt and expertly-crafted story that will stick with them long after the credits have rolled.