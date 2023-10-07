BIFF Review: The Dreamer

With his one-eyed, craggy, lumpen visage, The Dreamer’s central figure, Raphaël, cuts an imposing figure from minute one. Living with his elderly mother as he tends to a neglected family mansion in the French countryside, he leads what seems a contented, though lonely life. He battles moles poking their molehills through the sod, plays bagpipes in a local traditional French band, and carries on a loveless affair with the local postwoman.

His worldview is forever shifted by the unexpected arrival of Garance, a troubled contemporary artist and black sheep of the Chaptel family who own the estate. After her first night in the dusty mansion, Raphaël lets himself in to find her unconscious on the couch, spent alcohol bottles and open pill containers around her. An artist whose exhibits include a labeled collection of tears from every time she’s cried since 1993, Garance and Raphaël’s worlds could scarcely be further apart, but she finds herself drawn to the hulking figure nonetheless.

It’s…not an original premise. Director Anaïs Tellenne (with her debut feature) has herself cited Beauty and the Beast as an inspiration, and Raphaël’s appearance and growing infatuation with this female outsider calls to mind The Hunchback of Notre Dame, too. Tellenne’s quiet, assured direction, though does elevate The Dreamer above the base levels of the tropes you would expect to crop up here. Her camera scarcely moves and Raphaël speaks almost as seldom. His most outward shows of emotion can be found as he rehearses with his bagpipes in the night-time fields, repeating a haunting, mournful tune that his bandmates find too morose to be allowed in their repertoire.

I couldn’t help but feel that the film stretches its already-slim 94-minute runtime, but I did find much to like in it. Later on, Raphaël becomes the subject of Garance’s art, and the scenes of their initially-hesitant collaboration are tender and affecting. Raphaël Thiéry (who himself visited BIFF last year with Scarlett, and also appears in one of this year’s hot tickets, Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things) is excellent as his namesake character, doing a lot of subtle physical acting and thoroughly selling his character’s arc through the film. Mention, too, must go to the beautiful score by Amaury Chabauty.

Overall, The Dreamer won’t set the world alight, but it does find some beauty in its rendition of this all-too-familiar tale. I’m excited to see what Anaïs Tellenne’s next film will bring us.