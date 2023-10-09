BIFF Review: The Killer

“Forbid empathy. Empathy is weakness. Weakness is vulnerability.” So intones, repeatedly, Michael Fassbender’s nameless title character in The Killer. David Fincher’s first film since 2020’s tepidly-received Mank, it arrives at BIFF having somewhat divided critics and audiences at its festival appearances thus far, as it makes a brief big screen tour before hitting Netflix next month.

We meet Michael Fassbender’s monastic hitman in Paris, as he camps out in a vacant office across the street from the upscale hotel his latest target is expected to enter. Days come and go, and we are treated almost solely to the titular killer’s internal monologue, reciting his code and rules in mantra-like fashion as he plays the long game. He monitors his heart-rate, sleeps in one-hour chunks, scanning, awaiting his prey. “Stick to the plan”. “Trust no-one”. “Anticipate, don’t improvise”. Despite everything, he bungles the hit, his bullet hitting the wrong target, and, shaken, he slips into the Parisian night.

Erasing all evidence of his presence, ditching his gun, clothes, and facial hair with equal amounts of precision, he assumes one of a seemingly-endless array of alternate identities and returns to his hideout in the Dominican Republic, only to find that his love interest has been seriously injured in retaliation for his failure in Paris. As these things usually go, he sets out for revenge.

To put not too fine a point on it, I loved The Killer. It’s quite unashamedly what is nowadays sometimes called a “vibes” movie. It, quite frankly, doesn’t tell that good of a story; you’ll find yourself realizing nothing much has happened for the last 10 minutes but you’ve been glued to the screen for every bit of it. There are no sub-plots to speak of. Many of its supporting characters are unmemorable (with the notable exception of a brief scene-stealing appearance from Tilda Swinton). Despite all this, despite all these shortcomings that would so often kill the appeal of so many movies, the whole thing just oozes atmosphere and tension, sees Michael Fassbender returning to fine form, and has terrific little flashes of humor that seem scientifically-placed for maximum stress relief.

I hesitate to go into much more detail. The tentpole scenes and twists are worth being blind to, and there really isn’t much more to say without robbing you of some of that joy. Again, vibes. The most immaculate vibes. Mention, too must be given to the film’s music. Now on their fifth collaboration with Fincher, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’s anxiety-inducing electronic score clings to the film like an electric mold. Fizzing, humming, popping, driving the action along, it feels utterly entwined with the on-screen action. It perhaps won’t be able to stand on its own as a soundtrack album quite so well as their score for The Social Network, but in the context of the movie? A delight.

The Killer is, really, kind of an odd movie. Very much more than the sum of its parts, it feels tailor-made to play to David Fincher’s strengths. Meticulous staging, a nihilistic core, and editing so precise and rhythmic it feels like it was done with a scalpel. It takes place in a terrible world, without trust or warmth, but that seems to be where Fincher produces his best work. It simply sings on the big screen, and it’s honestly a shame that it will be seen so little in theaters before it slides into the algorithmic embrace of Netflix in a hair over a month. Nonetheless, it will find its audience, and also its detractors. I, however, thoroughly enjoyed it.