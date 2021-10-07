BIFF Screening 22 Short Films Online On Naver SERIES ON & YouTube Movies

The 26th Busan International Film Festival is offering online screenings of 22 short films that have officially been invited to the Wide Angle Competition Section.

The Busan International Film Festival is collaborating with Naver and YouTube. This is a new attempt that is in keeping with the transformed moviegoing experience due to COVID-19. Furthermore, this collaboration will expand the previously limited opportunity for viewing short films, such that more members of the audience can enjoy the film festival online and on-site at the same time. In particular, among the 22 films for online screening that have officially been invited to the BIFF’s Wide Angle Competition Section, all are world premieres with the exception of one (“Windows” (2021)), which is an international premiere.

12 works from the Wide Angle – Korean Short Film Competition Section and 10 works from the Wide Angle – Asian Short Film Competition Section will be screened on a pay-per-view basis through Naver SERIES ON and YouTube Movies.

Korean Short Film Competition Section

Asian Short Film Competition Section

(In alphabetical order of the titles)