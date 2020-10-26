BIFF CoverageEntertainmentMovies & TV

BIFF Screening Eight Barrier-Free Films

BeFM News

The Busan International Film Festival is screening eight barrier-free films for the visually and hearing impaired.

According to the Secretariat of BIFF, while this year’s film festival had been reduced in size by showing only one screen per film due to COVID-19, it has decided to maintain the same number of films at eight for the visually and hearing-impaired people.

Barrier-free movies use voice and audio recordings so that visually impaired people can visualize video media, while subtitles and smartphone apps are used for audio commentary for those with hearing impairment.

Since the opening on the 21st, five barrier-free films including ‘Palmira’, ‘Spring Song’, ‘Beasts Clawing at Straws’, and ‘Days of Green’ were shown.

‘Short Vacation’ will be screened at 2 pm on the 28th, My Missing Valentine at 8 pm on the 29th, and ‘Happy Old Year’ at 8 pm on the 30th.

 

