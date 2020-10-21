BIFF Selections “School Town King” and “Sister Sister” Run Simultaneous Screening and GV with Thailand and Vietnam

The 25th Busan International Film Festival is screening its selections School Town King (Thailand) and Sister Sister (Vietnam) simultaneously in Busan and the local countries. It also has a special event where audiences in both countries can converse together through the online GV (Guest Visit).

The Busan International Film Festival creates a new type of GV in the COVID-19 era that transcends boundaries between cities and countries. It was organized for festival audiences to have a special experience with the local audiences, as filmmakers of selected films cannot come to Busan due to limited international travel.

This year’s Wide Angle section selection School Town King, scheduled to screen at the Busan Cinema Center on October 21st (Wed), 1 PM KST, will be played simultaneously at the Thai Film Archive’s theater. The film is an exciting music documentary that centers on a young man who strives to become the best rapper in Thailand. After the screening, there will be an online GV with director Wattanapume Laisuwanchai and crew, where they will talk about the film with audiences in the two countries.

A Window on Asian Cinema section selection Sister Sister is directed by Vietnamese-American actress Kathy Uyen. The film, which released last year in Vietnam, set the box office record in the country. Film industry professionals and invited audience members in Vietnam will be viewing the film simultaneously when it is screened at Busan on October 21st (Wed) 8PM KST. The audiences in the two countries will be able to converse together through the online GV after the screening, in which director Kathy Uyen will participate.

Although the Busan International Film Festival was planning on simultaneous screenings with countries such as Myanmar and Philippines as well, they were unfortunately canceled as theaters were shut down due to the worsened local COVID-19 situations.

The 25th Busan International Film Festival, which leads the future of Asian cinema, will be held at the Busan Cinema Center from October 21st (Wed) to October 30th (Fri).