BIFF Tickets Go On Sale This Thursday

Tickets for this year’s Busan International Film Festival go on sale from this Thursday.

Reservation of the tickets for movies opens at 14:00, on October 15th, and are available on the BIFF website and mobile web only.

Tickets cost 7,000 won and can be paid by Credit card, Debit card, BIFF voucher, or Mobile payment.

Tickets are expected to go fast as there is only one screening of each film this year.

Please Note: