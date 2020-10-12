BIFF Tickets Go On Sale This Thursday

Tickets for this year’s Busan International Film Festival go on sale from this Thursday.
Reservation of the tickets for movies opens at 14:00, on October 15th, and are available on the BIFF website and mobile web only.
Tickets cost 7,000 won and can be paid by Credit card, Debit card, BIFF voucher, or Mobile payment.
Tickets are expected to go fast as there is only one screening of each film this year.
Please Note:
- Ticket purchases are only available online at the BIFF website.
- Off-line Ticket Box and BNK BUSAN BANK branch will NOT operate during the festival.
- Each ticket purchase can reserve only one ticket per movie.
- Tickets are issued only as electronic tickets for mobile devices; there will be no paper tickets.
- Tickets cannot be exchanged or transferred.
- Ticket holders under the age of 18 are not allowed entry to R-rated movies, even when accompanied by a chaperon or guardian.
- Children under 5 are not allowed into any screenings.