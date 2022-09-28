BIFF Tickets to Go Back on Sale October 1st After System Error Yesterday

Following technical difficulties during online ticket purchasing, the Busan International Film Festival said today that it will hold additional ticket sales for advance ticket holders at 2 pm on the 1st of next month.

The film festival confirmed through an investigation that a problem occurred with the authentication processing function within the advanced ticketing payment system.

The payment system error occurred for about 38 minutes from 2 pm yesterday.

About 30,400 advance tickets are available this year. However, only 6,200 tickets have been sold so far because of issues with the reservation.