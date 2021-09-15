BIFF to Allow Crowds at This Year’s Festival

The Busan International Film Festival announced its plans for the 26th edition of its festival set to begin October 6th through the 15th.

The opening press conference with festival chief program director Huh Moon-young was held this afternoon online where plans for the festival were laid out.

Plans for this year’s BIFF

The festival is looking to go back to a semblance of normal, allowing 50% of seats to be filled on 29 screens at six designated theaters.

The opening and closing ceremonies are also scheduled to happen, with about 1,200 people expected to attend.

Events will follow socially distanced guidelines in cooperation with the local health authorities.

“I can say that this year’s festival will be held normally. We’ve been in talks with the local health authorities and nearly reached an agreement to hold the offline opening event,” Huh said.

223 films from 70 countries are scheduled to take place.

The opening film is director Im Sang-soo’s “Heaven: To the Land of Happiness” while the closing film is Lok Man Leung’s “Anita”.

For a look at the 2021 program, you can check out the BIFF website.