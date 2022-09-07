BIFF to Resume Back to Normal This Year, Announces Opening and Closing Films

Still shot from the opening film "Scent of the Wind" courtesy of BIFF
The 27th edition of the Busan International Film Festival will return to pre-pandemic days with the pomp and circumstance of pre-pandemic years.

The festival announced that 100% of seats will be sold this year for the first time since 2019.

Other highlights include:

— 243 films (features and shorts) from 71 countries and territories will be screened, including 89 world premieres and 13 international premieres

— The opening and closing red carpet ceremonies will return

— 30 screens at seven venues will be used

— Tony Leung Chiu-wai was named “Asian Filmmaker of the Year” and will be at the festival to accept the award

— “Scent of Wind” by Iraninan director Hagi Mohaghegh who previously won the 2015 New Currents competition in Busan with his second feature Immortal will open the festival

— Japanese director Ishikawa Kei’s “A Man” was selected as the closing film

— Alain Guiraudie’s “Nobody’s Hero” and Pietro Marcello’s “Scarlet” head up the Gala section, with Tony Leung Chui-wai selecting six others

— Also rumored to come to the festival are Thai actor and model Mario Maurer, Japanese actors Satoshi Tsubuji and Ryo Kase, as well as Korean director Kim Ji-woon and actor Lee Byung-hun

— Ticket dates were not announced, but traditionally go on sale around the 3rd to 4th week in September

