BIFF to Resume Back to Normal This Year, Announces Opening and Closing Films

The 27th edition of the Busan International Film Festival will return to pre-pandemic days with the pomp and circumstance of pre-pandemic years.

The festival announced that 100% of seats will be sold this year for the first time since 2019.

Other highlights include:

— 243 films (features and shorts) from 71 countries and territories will be screened, including 89 world premieres and 13 international premieres

— The opening and closing red carpet ceremonies will return

— 30 screens at seven venues will be used

— Tony Leung Chiu-wai was named “Asian Filmmaker of the Year” and will be at the festival to accept the award

— “Scent of Wind” by Iraninan director Hagi Mohaghegh who previously won the 2015 New Currents competition in Busan with his second feature Immortal will open the festival

— Japanese director Ishikawa Kei’s “A Man” was selected as the closing film

— Alain Guiraudie’s “Nobody’s Hero” and Pietro Marcello’s “Scarlet” head up the Gala section, with Tony Leung Chui-wai selecting six others

— Also rumored to come to the festival are Thai actor and model Mario Maurer, Japanese actors Satoshi Tsubuji and Ryo Kase, as well as Korean director Kim Ji-woon and actor Lee Byung-hun

— Ticket dates were not announced, but traditionally go on sale around the 3rd to 4th week in September