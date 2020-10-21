BIFF Unveils Full Video Congratulating the Festival Opening

Although the 25th Busan International Film Festival did not proceed with the Opening Ceremony and the Red Carpet due to the impact of COVID-19, it unveiled a video message from filmmakers all over the world congratulating the opening of the festival before the screening of the opening film.

The Busan International Film Festival is held onsite with strengthened preventive guidelines and safety precautions. The special video includes congratulatory messages from filmmakers, an introduction by the directors of the opening film Septet: The Story of Hong Kong, and a message of appreciation for the audience who has come to see the film.

The 25th Busan International Film Festival opens on October 21st and is held for ten days until the 30th at the Busan Cinema Center.

You can watch the video below.