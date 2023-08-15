BIFF Unveils This Year’s Poster

The 28th Busan International Film Festival, to be held from October 4 to 13, has unveiled its official film festival and market posters.

This year’s official poster motif was inspired by vibrant rays of light passing through a revolving prism, creating a lustrous harmony of shapes and colors.

While this image resembles the lights projected onto a theater screen, the blend of colors from various hues over a simple black background reminds us of the beautiful diversity of films and their unique narratives. The posters also add depth to this meaning as the images represent the radiant energy BIFF exudes as Asia’s largest film festival.

The official poster for BIFF 2023 was designed by Choi Soon-dae, president of the Busan Ensemble of Contemporary Visual Design, who has also held the position of BIFF’s art director since its 2nd edition. This year’s official poster was inspired by To My Stars (2022), an original work by artist Shin Bong-chul, who explores the elements of light and glass.

BIFF is preparing for another edition filled with a wide variety of films and active dialogue with audiences in continuation of last year’s successful hosting of in-person events.

On September 5 at 2 p.m. local time, BIFF will hold its Official Online Opening Press Conference, whereby features of the year, a program overview including opening and closing films, selections for each section, and details of major events will be presented.