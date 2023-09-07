Big Roof Music Festival 2023 Takes Over the BCC This Saturday

Music

The 2023 Big Roof Music Festival, is set to take place on Saturday, September 9th, from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m..

This year, the festival promises to deliver an unforgettable experience at the outdoor stage of the Busan Cinema Center.

2023 Big Roof Music Festival Lineup

The festival boasts an impressive lineup of talented artists, sure to delight music enthusiasts of all tastes. Scheduled to perform on September 9th are renowned acts including:

  • Paul Kim
  • Car the Garden
  • Nerd Connection
  • Sooyoung Kim
  • Peakboy
  • Bosu-dong Cooler
  • Mosshill

Music lovers can expect an eclectic mix of genres and styles.

Tickets for the event are 77,000 won and can be found on Interpark.

