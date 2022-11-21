Bigger and New ‘Hamo’ Sculpture Installed in Front of Jinju Station

A new and larger Jinju City tourism character ‘Hamo’ sculpture was installed in front of Jinju Station after the previous sculpture was removed due to deterioration.

The city of Jinju revealed that the Hamo in front of Jinju Station, which was installed to welcome visitors to Jinju, was demolished because it was old and worn out, and re-installed the Hamo sculpture, which is about twice the size of the existing one.

Hamo is a tourism character in Jinju City that embodies otters that live in Namgang and Jinyangho in Jinju.

Hamo is expressed in an ambiguous way with a shell above the head and a pearl necklace around the neck.

An official from Jinju City said, “As Jinju Station is the first face of Jinju City’s visitors, ‘Hamo’ greets visitors with a smile and conveys the bright image of Jinju City with positive energy.”

Hamo is currently holding a public art exhibition at Kumhoji, and an online event related to this is also being held until the end of this month.