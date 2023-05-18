Biggest Expat Event of the Year Returns Tomorrow at the 2022 Global Gathering

The festival where you can see world cultures coming together in one place is coming back to Busan this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. under the theme “Connecting Our World, Moving Toward a Global City”.

The Global Gathering is one of the most popular world culture festivals in the city and has taken place since 2006.

There’s plenty to do and see at the festival, including sampling food from many countries, watching many performances, and experiencing a lot of the city’s groups and organizations all in one place.

The 18th edition will take place at the Busan Cinema Center in Centum City.

It is a great chance to meet foreigners from around the city for a fun-filled afternoon of music, food, and laughter and it’s a great place to meet new friends, promote or learn about new businesses, and network.

The event attracts more than 10,000 people and 56 organizations from 35 countries including the international communities in Busan.

It’s a great day for the whole family as there are many activities for people of all ages.

Event Details

18th Busan Global Gathering

Date & Time: October 2, 2022, 11:00 a.m – 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Busan Cinema Center (Metro Line 2 Centum City Exit 6)

Program: Opening Ceremony; performances organized by overseas sister cities; world culture parade; cultural promotion; and food experience.

Fee: Free of Charge

Participating Organizations: Foreign embassies in Korea, foreign residents’ communities, domestic and overseas organizations