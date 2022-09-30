Biggest Expat Event of the Year Returns Tomorrow at the 2022 Global Gathering

The festival where you can see world cultures coming together in one place is coming back to Busan this Sunday, October 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Global Gathering is one of the most popular world culture festivals in the city and has taken place since 2006.

There’s plenty to do and see at the festival, including sampling food from many countries, watching many performances, and experiencing a lot of the city’s groups and organizations all in one place.

The 17th edition heads to the Busan Station Square and will be located at the outdoor square at the Busan Eurasia Platform, a first in the event’s history.

It is a great chance to meet foreigners from around the city for a fun-filled afternoon of music, food, and laughter and it’s a great place to meet new friends, promote or learn about new businesses, and network.

The multicultural festival will be held offline for the first time in three years, attracting more than 10,000 people and 56 organizations from 35 countries including the international communities in Busan.

There will be traditional crafts exhibitions, an Ethiopian coffee experience and food experience events from various countries such as China, Indonesia, and Morocco.

In addition, there will be folk performances by Korean, Mongolian, Indian, Kazakhstan, Filipino and African teams in addition to a world costume contest and more.

It’s also a great day for the whole family as there are many activities for people of all ages.

Event Details

17th Busan Global Gathering

Date & Time: October 2, 2022, 10:00 a.m – 6:00 p.m.

Venue: Busan Station Square (outdoor square at Busan Eurasia Platform)

Program: Opening Ceremony; performances organized by overseas sister cities; world culture parade; cultural promotion; and food experience.

Fee: Free of Charge

Participating Organizations: Foreign embassies in Korea, foreign residents’ communities, domestic and overseas organizations