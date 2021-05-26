BIKY Looking for Volunteers for This Year’s Festival

The Busan International Kids’ and Youth Film Festival (BIKY) announced that it is looking for volunteers, BIKYBee, to work with during the film festival held from July 5th to 12th.

Volunteers are required in six areas: Operation Support Team, Invitation Team, Program Team, Technical Team, Education Team, and Public Relations Team.

Anyone interested in the festival and is a Korean citizen over the age of 18, or a foreigner residing in Korea who can communicate in Korean can apply.

Anyone with volunteer experience of more than two years will be given an invitation to watch the screenings at the film festival held the following year.

You can find more information about volunteering here.