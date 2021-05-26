Arts & Culture

BIKY Looking for Volunteers for This Year’s Festival

Haps Staff

The Busan International Kids’ and Youth Film Festival (BIKY) announced that it is looking for volunteers, BIKYBee, to work with during the film festival held from July 5th to 12th.

Volunteers are required in six areas: Operation Support Team, Invitation Team, Program Team, Technical Team, Education Team, and Public Relations Team.

Anyone interested in the festival and is a Korean citizen over the age of 18, or a foreigner residing in Korea who can communicate in Korean can apply.

Anyone with volunteer experience of more than two years will be given an invitation to watch the screenings at the film festival held the following year.

You can find more information about volunteering here.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
light rain
17 ° C
17 °
16.1 °
82 %
2.4kmh
75 %
Thu
20 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
22 °
Sun
22 °
Mon
23 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 