Image: Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival
BIKY to Make Changes to Audience Rating at this Year’s Festival

The Busan International Kids’ and Youth Film Festival (BIKY), marking its 16th year, is attempting to make changes to the audience rating.

According to the BIKY Secretariat, starting from this year’s competition, an audience rating for ’10 years old and up’  will be included on top of the existing ‘all viewers’, ‘8 years old’, ’12 years old’, ’15 years old’, ’17 years old’.

The subdividing of the viewing age is in consideration of children with acute sensibilities.

The number of screening days has also been increased by one day to an eight-day schedule from previous festivals’ seven-day schedule.

The 16th Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival is taking place from 5th to 12th, July 2021.

