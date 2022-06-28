BIMF: “Magic Convention”

The city of Busan and the Busan International Magic Festival Organizing Committee will hold the 17th Busan International Magic Festival “Magic Convention” this Saturday and Sunday.

At this event, events scheduled are the ‘International Magic Contest’ of new magicians advancing to the world stage, ‘Magic Talent’ to find talent for broadcasting magic, a ‘Magic Gala Show’ with top-class magicians from home and abroad, a Card Magic Lecture from Magician Do Ki-moon, and a one-man show ‘Multipotential’ by magician Myung-Jun Lee, among others.

The ‘International Magic Competition’, which is the entrance gate for new magicians, is a novel and new magic contest conducted by new magicians who will go on to the world.

The events will take place at Haeun Hall and Goeun Hall at the Haeundae Cultural Center.

BIMF tickets can be purchased through the ‘YES24 concert website at ticket.yes24.com’.