Image: Busan International Magic Festival
Events

BIMF: “Magic Convention”

Haps Staff

The city of Busan and the Busan International Magic Festival Organizing Committee will hold the 17th Busan International Magic Festival “Magic Convention” this Saturday and Sunday.

At this event, events scheduled are the  ‘International Magic Contest’ of new magicians advancing to the world stage,  ‘Magic Talent’ to find talent for broadcasting magic, a ‘Magic Gala Show’ with top-class magicians from home and abroad, a Card Magic Lecture from Magician Do Ki-moon, and a one-man show ‘Multipotential’ by magician Myung-Jun Lee, among others.

The ‘International Magic Competition’, which is the entrance gate for new magicians, is a novel and new magic contest conducted by new magicians who will go on to the world.

The events will take place at Haeun Hall and Goeun Hall at the Haeundae Cultural Center.

BIMF tickets can be purchased through the ‘YES24 concert website at ticket.yes24.com’.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Jangsan Mountain Summit Now Open Regularly

Nampo Port Water Playground to Open in Goseong July 12

Korea Destinations: Gohyeonhang Landmark Footbridge Opened in Geoje

Official Selection for the Korean Competition of the 18th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival Announced

국내 최대 규모 몰입형 미디어아트 전시관, ‘아르떼뮤지엄 부산’ 2023년 개관

City of Busan-Asiad CC Team Up to Promote Busan World Expo 2030 Bid at this Weekend’s KPGA Event

Busan
broken clouds
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
89 %
7.2kmh
75 %
Wed
26 °
Thu
26 °
Fri
29 °
Sat
27 °
Sun
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 