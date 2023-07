Bingsu, a Korean-style shaved ice dessert treat, is well-loved around the country to stave off the summer heat.

The Paradise Hotel’s lobby floor Crystal Garden is introducing two unique dessert offerings for the month of May.

Relax and cool down with Jeju apple mango ice flakes which harmonize well with cool whipped cream.

Additionally, a honeycomb blueberry ice flakes dish is also available which uses honeycomb collected from Jirisan Mountain as well as fresh blueberries.