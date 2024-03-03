Image: Busan International Short Film Festival
Movies & TV

BISFF Selects Italy as its Guest Country for 2024 Edition

By BeFM News

Busan International Short Film Festival 2024 has selected Italy as the guest country for its 41st edition.

In celebration of the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Italy this year, the Film Festival is preparing a special event as part of its guest country program.

It plans to introduce a variety of short films that demonstrate the unique advantages and strengths of short films.

The festival annually selects one country as the guest nation to highlight its films and introduce its history, art, and culture through a dedicated program.

The Busan International Short Film Festival takes place this April.

 

 

blank
BeFM News
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

