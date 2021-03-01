Arts & Culture

BISFF Unveils This Year’s Programs

Haps Staff

The Busan International Short Film Festival has announced its plans for its 38th edition this year.

The festival, which was postponed until near the end of August last year and held online, will return to its original starting time of April.

BISFF has selected 40 international short films from 24 countries for the international competition as well as 20 Korean shorts for the Korean competition.

A total of 3,004 entries from 109 countries were received this year.

Many of this year’s films dealt with living in the COVID-19 era, while 62% of the films submitted were feature films, 15% documentaries, 13% experimental films, and 10% animations.

A total of 30 million won in cash prizes will be handed out to the winners of the 13 categories, while the winner of the Korean award will be nominated for an award at the American Academy Awards.

The festival will take place on April 21 through April 26 at the Busan Cinema Center and BNK Busan Bank Art Theater in Jung-gu.

The organizing committee is planning to have screenings face-to-face and online, though the situation may change with social distancing measures by the city.

 

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

