Bitter Cold Returns to the Busan Area

A cold continental high-pressure system, originating from northern China, is anticipated to exert its influence over Busan and the southeastern region this week, leading to a significant temperature drop of 5’C to 10’C throughout the week.

From today, a temperature decrease is expected with morning lows projected to be -7’C in Busan, -7’C in Ulsan, and up to -10’Cin Gyeongnam.

Daytime highs will reach 1’C in Busan, -1’C in Ulsan, and Gyeongnam is forecasted to range from -4’C to 1’C.

On the 24th and 25th, the lowest temperatures in Busan are expected to range from -11’C with daytime highs reaching -1 to 6’C.

Starting from the 26th, temperatures are anticipated to return to levels closer to normal.