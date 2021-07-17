BIWC 2021 Reveals the Key to Wellness Living and Spotlights Busan as a ‘Global Wellness City’!

Good health and wellbeing are vital to a wholesome life, so why not continue your journey of wellness with Busan International Wellness Conference 2021, where world-renowned global wellness experts will explore topics including current wellness trends and the future of K-wellness.

Under the theme ‘K-Wellness’: Starts in Busan, Connects the World, BIWC2021 takes place as a hybrid event from Friday, July 23 to Sunday, July 25 both on and off-line at the Nurimaru APEC House and healing Busan tourist sites.

BIWC 2021 has grown to include events such as the Let’s BIWC Day, Keynote speeches, K-wellness seminars, mini-wellness classes, industry networking, a talk concert, a wellness village, and B-MICE wellness tours, right in the heart of Busan.

Over 300 participants are expected to attend this year’s conference which will include overseas and domestic businesses and tourism stakeholders in the wellness industry, as well as those individuals interested in wellness at home and abroad.

This year, BIWC 2021 entered into various partnerships with industry-leading international sponsors, such as the Global Wellness Institute & Global Wellness Summit, Wellness Tourism Association, World Wellness Weekend, and Health Tourism Worldwide.

It is also sponsored by many public institutions including Busan Metropolitan City, Busan Tourism Organization, and the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea, as well as local companies related to wellness and Busan tourism.

You can pre-register for the event here. The on-site registration fee is 20,000 KRW and online participation is free.

Please visit the BIWC official website or add the BIWC KakaoTalk channel ‘BIWC 부산국제웰니스컨퍼런스’ to check the event details.