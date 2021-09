Burger King Korea has introduced its latest offerings, two new “Cheese Rella” burgers.

The Cheese Rella Whopper offers a savory and flavorful mozzarella cheese patty with spicy diablo sauce, while the Cheese Rella Chicken Burger comes with a mozzarella cheese patty with bulgogi sauce.

The Cheese Rella Whopper set costs 10,800 won while the Cheese Rella Chicken Burger set costs 9,800 won.

The offer is valid until November 9th.