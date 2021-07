Burger King Korea is running a special promotion this week on three of its popular Whoppers.

You can choose two from either the Tw Stacker Whopper, Quatrro Whopper with Cheese, or a Japapeno Whopper for 8,000 won — a 54% discount from normal prices.

The offer runs until August 1.

Some stores may be excluded from the promotion and the offer is only available for dine-in customers.