The Air Force’s special flight team, the Black Eagles, will perform an airshow to celebrate the opening of the Busan International Shipbuilding & Maritime Festival, which opens at BEXCO.

Practice flights took place yesterday morning and afternoon and for 30 minutes from 9:30 am on Wednesday, when the event opens, there will be a celebratory flight held over BEXCO.

Additional flights for the extended air show will be held at 10:30 am and 2:40 pm on the 8th and 1:30 pm on the 9th.