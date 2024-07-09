Image: Wikicommons
Busan News

Black Eagles to Perform at COSPAR 2024 Celebration Air Show

Here is the timetable for the pre-practiice and air show for the Korean Black Eagles this week in Busan.

By Haps Staff

The Republic of Korea Air Force’s Black Eagles aerobatic team will perform in Busan as part of the 45th International Committee on Space Research (COSPAR) Academic Conference, the world’s largest international academic conference in the field of space science happening at BEXCO from July 13th to the 21st.

The highlight of the event will be a special air show by the Republic of Korea Air Force’s Black Eagles aerobatic team, scheduled for July 13th at 2:30 p.m. over Haeundae Beach.

This 30-minute performance is set to celebrate the opening of the conference, marking a significant and exhilarating kickoff to the event. Two practice flights are planned for July 11th, with potential aircraft noise expected throughout Busan. Citizens will be notified via text messages about the noise and scheduling.

The COSPAR Academic Conference, since its inception in London in 1958, is the foremost event in space science, drawing leading researchers and experts from space agencies worldwide, including NASA.

The Black Eagles’ performance is expected to be a spectacular tribute, aligning with the conference’s celebration of international cooperation and innovation in space research.

COSPAR 2024 Celebration Air Show Details:

Date/Location: July 13, 2024, 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Haeundae Beach (Weather permitting)

Pre-Practice Flights: July 11, 10:20 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 3:20 p.m. (Postponed to July 12 in case of rain)

Flight Route: Gimhae — Buk-gu — Geumjeong-gu — Haeundae Beach

 

