“BLACKPINK: THE MOVIE” to Debut in August

YG Entertainment has announced that they will release “BLACKPINK: THE MOVIE” this August in line with the group’s fifth anniversary.

The film will be screened at CJ CGV theaters in Korea and will utilize their “Screen X” and “4DX” to enhance the concert experience.

YG said that the film will take a walk down memory lane of Jisoo, Rose, Jennie, and Lisa’s career as well as offer edited versions of their previous concerts.

The film will also be screened in 100 other countries with opening dates to be announced later.

