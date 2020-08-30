EntertainmentMovies & TV

Blockbuster Movies Once Again Pushed Back in Theaters Nationwide

BeFM News

A recent spike in new coronavirus cases has dealt another heavy blow to the South Korean film industry, pushing distributors to postpone the release of titles set to hit theaters next month.

Distributor Merry Christmas said Thursday that it will put off the premier of the science-fiction adventure “Space Sweepers,” which was originally scheduled to hit screens Sept. 23. The company did not elaborate on the exact date of the film’s next release.

The Walt Disney Company Korea, the local distributing unit of the U.S. entertainment giant, said it will delay the release of the live action film “Mulan” to Sept. 17 from Sept. 10.

The release of “The New Mutants,” an American superhero film based on Marvel Comics, was also pushed back to Sept. 10 from this Thursday.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Movies & TV

Busan International Short Film Festival Begins Online Today

Haps Staff -
The oldest international film festival in the country, the Busan International Short Film Festival kicks off its 37th edition today.
Read more
Movies & TV

Busan International Short Film Festival Converts to Online

Haps Staff -
The 37th Busan International Short Film Festival has announced that it has canceled all offline screenings scheduled due to the second phase of social distancing.
Read more
Movies & TV

JIMFF Concludes Successful Online Festival

Haps Staff -
The 16th Jecheon International Music and Film Festival has ended its successful five-day journey.
Read more
BIFF

Asian Contents & Film Market to Run as a Combined Virtual and Physical Event at This Year’s BIFF

Haps Staff -
The Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM), which had its name changed from Asian Film Market last May, will run as a combined virtual and physical event from October 12th to 14th.
Read more
Movies & TV

Photos From This Year’s JIMFF Opening Ceremony

Haps Staff -
The 16th Jecheon International Music and Film Festival opened on the 13th at the Cultural Center in Jecheon City, Chungcheongbuk-do, with only a minimum number of people from the festival.
Read more
Movies & TV

“JIMFF Cine Concert” Online Program Info Released

Haps Staff -
The 16th Jecheon International Music Film Festival has announced some of its new programs as this year's festival will be mostly held online.
Read more

The Latest

Blockbuster Movies Once Again Pushed Back in Theaters Nationwide

Movies & TV BeFM News -
A recent spike in new coronavirus cases has dealt another heavy blow to the South Korean film industry, pushing distributors to postpone the release of titles set to hit theaters next month.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: August 31 – September 6

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
As social distancing measures in Busan have increased due to rising cases of coronavirus, almost all events this week have been canceled around the city.
Read more

Solo Cello Concert by Yang Ukjin

Events Haps Staff -
Enjoy a concert dedicated to the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven's birth.
Read more

19th Seoul International Cafe Show is Opening its Doors from November 4-7

Business Spotlight Haps Staff -
Reaching its 19th edition during the first week of November from the 4th to the 7th, Cafe Show Seoul is expecting over 650 exhibitors and 3,000 brands to showcase their products to local and international buyers in a metropolitan city worldly renowned for taking strong preventive measures against epidemics.
Read more

International Destinations: Maldivian Eco-Resort Gili Lankanfushi Reopens its Doors

International Destinations Haps Staff -
On Tuesday, September 1st, the Maldives’ much-loved Gili Lankanfushi will reopen its doors to a secluded and sustainable paradise.
Read more

부산시와 위메프, 부산기업 위한 온라인 특별판매전 진행

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 ㈜위메프와 함께 코로나바이러스감염증-19(코로나19)로 인한 오프라인 소비급감으로 위기를 겪고 있는 부산기업의 온라인 판로개척 및 부산기업제품 홍보·판매 촉진을 위해 8월27일부터 11월까지 "부산지역기업 온라인 특별판매전"을 개최한다고 밝혔다.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
78 %
4.6kmh
75 %
Mon
28 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
30 °
Thu
26 °
Fri
27 °

Dine & Drink

19th Seoul International Cafe Show is Opening its Doors from November 4-7

Business Spotlight Haps Staff -
Reaching its 19th edition during the first week of November from the 4th to the 7th, Cafe Show Seoul is expecting over 650 exhibitors and 3,000 brands to showcase their products to local and international buyers in a metropolitan city worldly renowned for taking strong preventive measures against epidemics.
Read more

First Rice Harvesting in Busan Begins This Weekend

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
The Busan Agricultural Technology Center announced that the first rice harvesting will begin this year at a farm in Jukdong-dong, Gangseo-gu on the 28th.
Read more

Beer Shop Offering 4+1 Promotion

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Beer Shop in Gwangalli is holding a 4+1 take out promotion on all cans and bottles.
Read more

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2020 Expands Opportunities for Thai Business Operators to Meet Global Trade Partners

Business Spotlight Haps Staff -
The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and Koelnmesse proceed to organize THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2020 under the concept of “Eat Responsibly” to showcase the potential of Thai business operators.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea