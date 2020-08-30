Blockbuster Movies Once Again Pushed Back in Theaters Nationwide

A recent spike in new coronavirus cases has dealt another heavy blow to the South Korean film industry, pushing distributors to postpone the release of titles set to hit theaters next month.

Distributor Merry Christmas said Thursday that it will put off the premier of the science-fiction adventure “Space Sweepers,” which was originally scheduled to hit screens Sept. 23. The company did not elaborate on the exact date of the film’s next release.

The Walt Disney Company Korea, the local distributing unit of the U.S. entertainment giant, said it will delay the release of the live action film “Mulan” to Sept. 17 from Sept. 10.

The release of “The New Mutants,” an American superhero film based on Marvel Comics, was also pushed back to Sept. 10 from this Thursday.