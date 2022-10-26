Blockchain Week in Busan 2022 Begins

“Blockchain Week in Busan 2022” gets underway today at BEXCO Exhibition Center 1 for three days from October 27 to 29.

Under the theme of ‘Blockchain City Busan, Present, and Future’, this event will feature over 100 speakers across 3 stages and 20 detailed topics covering major issues of domestic and overseas blockchain exchanges and industries.

The conference started with a keynote speech by Ahmed Ahmed, chairman of the Dubai Multi Commodities Center (DMCC), the largest free trade zone in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), followed by online speeches by global exchange heads such as Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and FTX CEO Sam Bankmanfried, and Crypto.com Chris Mazarek. More than 100 speakers, including blockchain-related companies such as CEO Mazarek, Gate.io CEO Lin Han, and Gopax CEO Junhaeng Lee, will participate.

In addition, a ‘Corporate Exhibition’ with 200 booths, a ‘Special Artist Exhibition’ featuring over 100 works by 30 artists including GBIG, Root (Kim Young-ha), Luria Artists Association, and LAYLAY will be displayed.

An artist talk concert ‘Non-fungible Token (NFT) Issuance Auction’ with about 90 pieces inside and outside the store, a ‘Special Exhibition of Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Artwork’ with over 150 video exhibitions, and various side events such as meet-ups with 30 companies will also be on-hand.

In particular, at this year’s event, from 6 pm on October 29th, ‘BWB 2022 K-‘ in collaboration with 6 K-pop singer teams (Everglow, Hi Yi, Hyorin, Gray, Yena Choi, Simon D) to pray for the bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, will perform and if you participate in the BWB event, you can enter the concert for free.

For other details, refer to the official website.