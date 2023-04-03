“Blossoming Namhae” Event an Overwhelming Success in Namhae

The ‘Blossoming Namhae‘, a cultural event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the opening of Namhae Bridge, was a success, raising expectations for the ‘Namhae Bridge Tourism Resource Development Project‘.

Namhae-gun held the ‘Blossoming Namhae‘ cultural event in the area of ​​Namhae Bridge for two days, on the 31st of last month and the 1st of April.

On the evening of the 31st, a fireworks display at sea caught the attention of many citizens and tourists, and on the 1st, vehicle traffic was completely controlled and various cultural performances and experience events were held on the bridge.

In particular, the maritime fireworks show held on the night of the 31st created an exquisite harmony with the night view of Namhae Bridge, giving visitors unforgettable memories. In addition, the cultural event, where people could freely walk and enjoy the traffic-free Namhae Bridge for one day, provided a different kind of pleasure.

Events such as the Fireworks Show and Performance and Flea Market were held in numerous places and cannot be said to be unique, but Namhae Bridge itself evoked new inspiration due to its symbolism and beauty.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of its opening, Namhae Bridge is preparing for a new renovation after finishing its role as a road. Namhae-gun secured a budget of 19 billion won and is promoting the Namhae Bridge Tourism Resource Development Project.

It is promoted to recreate the glory of Namhae Bridge, which became famous as a national tourist attraction upon its opening in 1973, by transforming it into a ‘ bridge-themed tourist attraction‘. In particular, the plan is to place content that allows you to experience the superb view of Noryang’s coastal waters and Admiral Yi Sun-sin’s spirit of national defense, all over the Noryang area around the Namhae Bridge.

This project has already started in earnest with the start of the Welcome Center construction, and Namhaegun has been controlling the Namhae Bridge for two years and holding small events to expand the content.