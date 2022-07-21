Image: Sancheong-gun
Blow Away the Heat With Cooling Fog at Daewonsa Valley in Sancheong

Haps Staff

One of the more popular spots in Gyeongnam province to take a respite from the summer heat, Daewonsa Valley in Sancheong-gun will additionally add a cooling fog spray at Bangjangsan Bridge.

The cooling fog system is an artificial mist that sprays cool water from nozzles attached to the bridge.

It is said to drop the ambient temperature by about 10’C and prevents wetness from attaching to clothes or skin.

Daewonsa Valley Road, in Sancheong-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do is one of the less explored in Jirisan, but it provides beautiful scenery along its 3.5km trails which start from Yupyeong parking lot in Samjang-myeon to Garangip Elementary School in Yupyeong village.

Image: Sancheong-gun

The valley road, which was opened in 2018, is known for its ecological value, with a symphony of insects providing the backdrop music.

Highlights of the walk include the 58-meter Bangjang Mountain Bridge in front of Daewon Temple and the beautiful views from Yongso, which legend has it that dragons have lived for 100 years.

Image: Sancheong-gun

The valley is beautiful during all four seasons and attracts a few thousand hikers each day during the weekends.

Image: Sancheong-gun
