“Blue Art Fair” Returns to Paradise Hotel From Today

Luxury hotel suites will become booths of art galleries this weekend showcasing the attractions of Busan.

Starting today, the 5th Blue Art Fair will be held at the Paradise Hotel until the 21st.

Blue Art Fair is named after “Beauty, Luxury, Unique, and Elegance” and has previously been held at the Haeundae Grand Hotel, Haeundae Citadines, and the Gyeongju Hwabaek Convention Center.

Set to the theme “Rest and Hope”, this year’s edition hopes to relieve the stress for people who have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

44 galleries from Seoul and Busan will occupy 44 rooms on the 16th and 17th floors of the hotel which will be transformed into mini-galleries.

Around 2,000 artworks from over 250 artists are expected, including works of western painting, oriental painting, sculpture, craft, and media art.

Highlights of the fair include work by Takashi Murakami and Fernando Botero.