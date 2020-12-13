Blue Peal of Bells

Artists Angelica Mesiti, Jesper Just, Samson Young, Choi Daejin, Ragnar Kjartansson & The National, Jang Minseung, and Jung Jaeil feature in this new exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art through March 21, 2021.

Online reservations are required and COVID-19 measures are in place.

Event Information

Period: December 11, 2020 – March 21, 2021

Venue: Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 3, 5

Free admission (Online reservation is required.)

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Directions: Take local bus no. 168, 3, 520, 55, 58, 58-1, 58-2, or 221 and get off at the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan bus stop

Website: www.busan.go.kr/moca_en/index

Online reservations (Korean)