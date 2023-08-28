Blue Planet Future Festival Takes Place From September 1

The Blue Planet Future Festival (BPFF), a film festival directly addressing the climate crisis, is scheduled to take place at the Busan Cinema Center from September 1 to 5.

The festival kicks off with a free screening of ‘Legacy,’ a new film by acclaimed director Yann Arthus Bertrand. This renowned director previously made a significant impact with ‘Home’ in 2009, conveying the history of Earth’s evolution, human civilization, and the current climate crisis caused by unchecked modern desires. The film urges that the time to change course is now, as we hurtle toward unexpected scenarios.

Jang Young-ja, the programmer of the One Earth Image Festival, describes ‘Legacy’ as a film that conveys the disappearing natural heritage and the urgency of human civilization facing potential extinction. It serves as a vital wake-up call in the era of climate crisis.

The second edition of the One Earth Film Festival introduced a competitive section through a public competition, attracting 2,322 films from 113 countries. These films span various themes, including climate crisis, waste, food, biodiversity, and eco-thrillers. The festival will showcase films directly addressing the climate crisis and analyzing its root causes.

A panel of judges, including film director Seol Kyung-sook, Jung Woo-jung, CEO of Metaplay, and programmer Jang Young-ja, conducted thorough screenings to select 16 finalist films. These films will compete for a total of 8 million won in prizes, including the Grand Prize and Excellence Award. The Daesang (Grand Prize) winner will be screened as the closing film on September 5.

Jae-guk Jang, Chairman of Finding Rights of Nature, noted that the substantial number of submissions from around the world highlights the widespread awareness of the climate crisis.

The festival’s opening ceremony and the screening of the opening film on September 1st at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center will be open to the public free of charge.

Citizens interested in attending the opening ceremony can pre-register at blueplanet.or.kr/reqi/cms/writeU.asp.