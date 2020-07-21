BMA Collection Highlight II – All of Us Were Great Loners

The Busan Museum of Art is featuring its newest exhibition “All of Us Were Great Loners” through February 14, 2021.

According to the museum, Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners”is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000.

The Busan Museum of Art is open on an hourly online reservation basis to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Online reservations are available here. (Only in Korean)

If the number of online reservations is insufficient, on-site admission is possible.

Event Information

Period: July 17, 2020 – February 14, 2021

Venue: Busan Museum of Art

Hours of Operation: Tue – Sun 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Free admission

Website