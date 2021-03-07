BMA Collection Highlight III – Wanderers on the Boundary

Artists Atta Kim, Barthelemy Toguo, Olafur Eliasson, Jan Fabre, Haegue Yang, and Hyeryun Jung are featured at Busan Museum of Arts Collection Highlight III.

The Busan Museum of Art opened to the public on an hourly online reservation basis to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Online reservations are available here. (Only in Korean)

Event Information

Period: March 5 – August 15, 2021

Venue: Busan Museum of Art

Hours of Operation: Tue – Sun 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Free admission

Website