Image: Busan Museum of Art
Events

BMA Collection Highlight III – Wanderers on the Boundary

Haps Staff

Artists Atta Kim, Barthelemy Toguo, Olafur Eliasson, Jan Fabre, Haegue Yang, and Hyeryun Jung are featured at Busan Museum of Arts Collection Highlight III.

The Busan Museum of Art opened to the public on an hourly online reservation basis to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Online reservations are available here. (Only in Korean)

Event Information

Period: March 5 – August 15, 2021

Venue: Busan Museum of Art

Hours of Operation: Tue – Sun 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Free admission

Website

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Events

KBL Basketball: KT Sonic Boom vs. Wonju Dongmu Promy

Haps Staff -
The Korean Basketball League’s KT Sonic Boom take on Wonju Donmu Promy at Sajik Indoor Stadium Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.
Read more
Events

Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Institute Public Astronomy Observatory Event

Haps Staff -
The Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Institute is set to host a public astronomy observatory event to give people the opportunity to gaze at the stars.
Read more
Events

Busan Classical Music Festival

Haps Staff -
The Busan Classical Music Festival will take place until March 17th at the Geumjeong Cultural Center.
Read more
Events

Wong Karwai Special

Haps Staff -
Films from legendary Hong Kong director Wong Karwai will be screened until March 16 at the Busan Cinema Center.
Read more
Events

Busan National Gugak Center 2021 Saturday Performances

Haps Staff -
The Busan National Gugak Center plans to perform a total of 19 performances on select Saturdays until June 19th.
Read more
Events

Neverland Soundland: Kwon Byung-jun – Sound Walk Exhibit

Haps Staff -
The Neverland Soundland: Kwon Byung-jun - Sound Walk begins Friday and runs through August 22nd at the Children's Gallery at the Busan Museum of Art.
Read more

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
7 ° C
7 °
7 °
61 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Sun
8 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
12 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
14 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 