This exhibition, prepared in commemoration of “Collection, Collection” published for the first time since the opening of the museum, views the collections accumulated by the museum over the past 25 years in the context of Korean modern and contemporary art history.

Event Information

Period: Through August 27, 2023

Venue: Busan Museum of Art

Hours of Operation: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Free admission

Website