NewsBusan NewsEducation

BMCOE Preparing Quarantine Inspections Ahead of CSAT

BeFM News

The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education said that it will organize and operate special joint quarantine inspection against education facilities including academies preparing students for CSAT until the 26th.

With the change in the social distancing scheme from three stages to five, private academies, classrooms, and reading rooms classified as general management facilities are mandatorily required to abide by quarantine level 1 starting from yesterday.

Accordingly, the authorities plan on carrying out intensive guidance and inspection on the basic quarantine rules for academies, classrooms, and reading rooms: requiring everyone to wear a mask, managing the entry logs, and complying with ventilation and disinfection.

Violating quarantine rules can subject facility operators up to 3 million won in fines, and everyone else up to 100,000 won.

Fines imposed for violating the mandatory wearing of masks will be in effect from the 13th to the 12th of November.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Truck Accident in Yeonsan-dong Drops 100 Crates of Soju Onto the Street

Haps Staff -
A delivery truck driver overloaded with soju lost his cargo in Yeonsan-dong yesterday, sending 100 crates of alcohol crashing onto the street.
Read more
Busan News

Gyeongnam Governor Pursuing Establishing a “Southeastern Megacity”

BeFM News -
Gyeongnam Governor Kim Gyeong-soo, who is pursuing the establishment of a 'Southeastern Megacity' with Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam strongly suggested yesterday at the budget policy council that there needs to be administrative integration amongst the three regions.
Read more
Busan News

City of Busan Will Raise Social Distancing Levels if Daily Cases Exceed 15

BeFM News -
The city of Busan said it will raise its social distancing level to 1.5 if the daily new cases exceed 15.  
Read more
Busan News

LCT’s Leisure Facilities to Open Next June

Haps Staff -
LCT's leisure facilities, which have all been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, are scheduled to be open next June according to local media reports.
Read more
Busan News

Construction of Oryukdo Tram to Begin Next Year

Haps Staff -
With the basic plan for the Busan Oryukdo Line approved, the project is expected to gain momentum as the country’s first tram project.
Read more
Busan News

City of Busan Seeking Foreigners Living in Busan to Launch its Global Citizen Advisory Group

Busan City News -
A foreign citizen-participatory project to create the “International Tourism City Busan” together is being set up by the City of Busan.
Read more

The Latest

BMCOE Preparing Quarantine Inspections Ahead of CSAT

Busan News BeFM News -
The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education said that it will organize and operate special joint quarantine inspection against education facilities including academies preparing students for CSAT until the 26th.
Read more

How to Get Into University in the US from South Korea

Lifestyle James Collins -
If you have dreamed about attending college or university in the United States, getting your application done and approved is a lengthy process, with several key milestones along the way. However, that should not deter you if you are determined enough to succeed.
Read more

City of Busan Releases Remaining Festival Schedule for 2020

Arts & Culture Busan City News -
The city of Busan has announced the festival schedule for the remainder of the year to revitalize the local economy.
Read more

Truck Accident in Yeonsan-dong Drops 100 Crates of Soju Onto the Street

Busan News Haps Staff -
A delivery truck driver overloaded with soju lost his cargo in Yeonsan-dong yesterday, sending 100 crates of alcohol crashing onto the street.
Read more

Check Out Three Malaysian Films This Weekend at the ASEAN Culture House

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
To celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Korean-Malaysian diplomatic relations, the ASEAN Culture House is screening Malaysian films that were recommended by the Malaysian Embassy in Seoul.
Read more

Korean War Veterans from ASEAN

Events Haps Staff -
2020 Busan UN Week, Pop-Up Exhibition Commemorating the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
41 %
1kmh
0 %
Sat
14 °
Sun
16 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
13 °
Wed
14 °

Dine & Drink

Seaman’s Club Cancels Annual Thanksgiving Dinner This Year

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The annual Thanksgiving buffet at the United Seaman’s Club on Pier 8 has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Read more

Busan International Seafood & Fisheries EXPO Begins Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
BEXCO will be holding the Busan International Seafood & Fisheries EXPO 2020 (BISFE) at Exhibition Center I from November 5 through 7.
Read more

Cafe Show Seoul 2020 Gets Underway

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Discover all exhibitors and brands participating at the 19th Seoul International Cafe Show.
Read more

Annual HQ Bar Chili Cook-Off Returns November 29 — Sign Up Now to Join

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The 8th Annual Chili Cook-Off at HQ Gwangan returns for another year of fun and great food.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 