BMCOE Preparing Quarantine Inspections Ahead of CSAT

The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education said that it will organize and operate special joint quarantine inspection against education facilities including academies preparing students for CSAT until the 26th.

With the change in the social distancing scheme from three stages to five, private academies, classrooms, and reading rooms classified as general management facilities are mandatorily required to abide by quarantine level 1 starting from yesterday.

Accordingly, the authorities plan on carrying out intensive guidance and inspection on the basic quarantine rules for academies, classrooms, and reading rooms: requiring everyone to wear a mask, managing the entry logs, and complying with ventilation and disinfection.

Violating quarantine rules can subject facility operators up to 3 million won in fines, and everyone else up to 100,000 won.

Fines imposed for violating the mandatory wearing of masks will be in effect from the 13th to the 12th of November.