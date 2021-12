The superintendent of Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education Kim Seok-jun has appealed to students between the ages of 12 and 17 to get vaccinated as the number of confirmed students has been rapidly increasing.

“The present COVID-19 situation has become serious, with a suspected case of a person infected with the Omicron variant in Korea,” Superintendent Kim said yesterday.

Last month, 361 students were confirmed positive in Busan, more than double the 156 in October.