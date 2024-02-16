Busan News

BMOE Announces 2024 Basic Plan for English Education Activation

By BeFM News

The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education has announced the ‘2024 Basic Plan for English Education Activation.’

The education office plans to focus on initiatives such as the operation of the ‘Busan Speaking English 1.1.1.’ program and enhancing communication-centered English proficiency.

The aim is to increase public satisfaction with education through the implementation of spoken English programs and to reduce the financial burden of private education expenses for parents by distributing textbooks and other materials.

