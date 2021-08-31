BMW Ladies Championship 2021 in Busan Will Proceed This October

BMW Korea has announced that the LPGA event, ‘BMW Ladies Championship 2021’will be held from October 21-24 at the LPGA International Busan in Gijang.

The tournament, which will be held for the first time in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held in a 72 holes stroke play format over four days. $2 million dollars in total prize money will be offered with $300,000 going to the winner and a BMW car will be awarded to anyone who gets a hole-in-one.

Top-class players from the LPGA-KLPGA will participate, including 84 players and four specially invited players.

In line with the current social distancing measures and the government’s quarantine guidelines, admission to the gallery will be restricted and most of the incidental events will be held in an untact manner.

Officials plan to do everything they can to have a perfect quarantine system in place, by minimizing exposure to the outside and on all routes, including the entry of the participating players, accommodations, and at the course.

BMW Korea also plans to make it an eco-friendly event that minimizes the use of paper and promotes the use of electric cars, as well as adding various social contribution activities such as online event program between the golf dream team and LPGA players and a donation event for the BMW Korea Future Foundation.

The tournament will also take the lead in the digital transformation of the competition, such as developing and launching smartphone apps and strengthening their website content.

“We will prioritize the establishment of a perfect quarantine system and eco-friendly operation that befits the global premium pursued by the BMW Group,” BMW Korea CEO Han Sang-yoon said.

The tournament, which moved to Busan in 2019, was broadcast to 175 countries worldwide and had 70,000 spectators at the event.

It was won by Ha Na Jang, with a one-shot third playoff hole victory over American Danielle Kang.