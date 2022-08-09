BMW Ladies Championship 2022 to be Held at Oak Valley C.C. in Gangwon-do

The ‘BMW Ladies Championship 2022’, the only LPGA tournament in Korea to be held for four days from October 20 to 23, has been confirmed as the venue of Oak Valley C.C. in Wonju.

Oak Valley C.C is a 36-hole international competition designed by world-class course designer Robert Trent Jones Jr., based on the natural scenery.

This competition will be held in a combined form of three courses: oak, maple, and cherry. In addition, more than 75% of the vast oak community of about 3.4 million pyeong has been preserved so that visitors can enjoy the course in its natural state.

Oak Valley C.C can be reached in about an hour based on the metropolitan area and is located on the border between Gangwon-do and Chungcheong-do, providing the best accessibility and transportation convenience to golf fans in the central region.

BMW Korea CEO Han Sang-yoon said, “I am delighted to be able to hold the competition on a luxury course that preserves the beautiful natural environment.”

A total of 78 players, including 68 top-class LPGA Tour players and 8 specially invited players, will participate for the $2 million dollar purse.

The Korea Golf Association (KGA) grants qualifications to two amateur players recommended by the Korea Golf Association.

In addition, the strategy is to develop it into the best ESG competition through various social contribution activities such as a green campaign in connection with the local community in Gangwon-do, a declaration of a zero-waste competition that minimizes the use of paper throughout the competition, and a donation event by the BMW Korea Future Foundation.

BMW Korea plans to open the official website of the BMW Ladies Championship in early August and start selling tickets in earnest.