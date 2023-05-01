BMW Ladies Championship 2023 to be Held at Seowon Valley CC in Paju

BMW Korea has signed a business agreement with Seowon Valley CC to host this year’s BMW LPGA Championship in Paju from October 19-23.

Seowon Hills of Seowon Pyeongli Sports Club in Paju, Gyeonggi-do has Korea’s best facility golf, including a 7,367-yard 18-hole course capable of hosting international events, including a 640-yard long-distance hole, the longest single hole in Korea, and an extended hole with a distance of 300 yards.

It has been selected as one of the top 10 luxury courses in Korea through Coast Thai management.

The 2022 tournament held in Wonju, Gangwon-do not only broke the record for the largest gallery from the first day but also commemorated the participation in the tournament by attracting 81,657 spectators.

This year, a total of 78 players, including 68 top LPGA tour players and 8 special guests, will participate in this tournament, which is held in a 72-hole play format over four days with a total prize money of $2.2 million and $330,000 in prize money to the winner.

The Korea Golf Association (KGA) grants golf rights to two talented players recommended by the Korea Golf Association (KGA), taking the lead in fostering young golfers.

Various social contribution activities, such as experiencing historical awareness considering the geographic characteristics of the Paju area, green campaigns in connection with the region, rural waste competitions that minimize the use of paper on weekends, eco-friendly vehicle exhibitions and operation of protocols, and donation events for the BMW Korea Future Foundation will also take place.