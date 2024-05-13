BMW Ladies Championship 2024 to be Held at Seowon Valley CC in Paju Once Again

This year’s BMW LPGA Championship will be held once again in Paju from October 17-20.

Seowon Hills of Seowon Pyeongli Sports Club in Paju, Gyeonggi-do has Korea’s best facility golf, including a 7,367-yard 18-hole course capable of hosting international events, including a 640-yard long-distance hole, the longest single hole in Korea, and an extended hole with a distance of 300 yards.

It has been selected as one of the top 10 luxury courses in Korea through Coast Thai management.

The championship was expected to move each year, however, authorities decided to change to a two-year contract at each course.

“We decided to change the venue to a two-year cycle starting this year to promote more active coexistence and development with the region. We will provide a lot of fun to galleries who will visit the venue and prepare perfectly from now on to hold a more complete competition,” Han Sang-yoon, CEO of BMW Korea, said.