Lydia Ko -- Image courtesy of BMW Ladies Championship
Sports News

BMW Ladies Championship Begins at Seowon Valley Country Club

By Jeff Liebsch

The BMW Ladies Championship, in its fourth edition, gets underway today through Sunday at Seowon Valley Country Club in Paju.

The championship, first won by Ha Na Jang in 2019, took a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The tournament’s former host courses include LPGA International Busan and Oak Valley Country Club, and this year, the prestigious event takes place at Seowon Hills in Gyeonggi-do.

This is the first time since the 2017 LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship that the top five of the Rolex Rankings are all competing in the LPGA Tour’s Korean event, as well as defending champion Lydia Ko.

The top five entering the BMW Ladies Championship are No. 1 Lilia Vu, No. 2 Ruoning Yin, No. 3 Jin Young Ko, No. 4 Nelly Korda, and No. 5 Celine Boutier.

The field features 19 of the 22 LPGA Tour winners this season, including the last nine different winners on Tour, like last week’s champion and the 12th Rolex First-Time Winner of 2023, Angel Yin.

For the BMW Ladies Championship, the West and South courses underwent a course renovation by David Dale, and the design includes 86 newly-built bunkers that have a three-dimensional shape, a new type of bunker style not seen in Korea.

With a significant purse of $2.2 million and a stellar field, the BMW Ladies Championship promises exciting competition and top-tier play.

Jeff Liebsch
Jeff Liebsch
Jeff Liebsch has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Eurobasket, Tribal Football and Yonhap News. He can be followed on Twitter at @chevybusan.

Related Articles

Busan’s New KBL Team Considered Title Contenders

127th Jinju National Folk Bull Strength Competition Begins

‘Akyang Horse Riding Center’ Gaining Popularity in Haman

Sports Legends Gather in Busan For the Pak Se-ri World Match This Saturday

KBL Returns as KCC Egis Formally Moves to Busan Today

Official Song For 2024 Busan World Table Tennis Championships Released

The Latest

Tickets Now for G-Star 2023 – Korea’s Premier Gaming Expo Now On Sale

Busan Wins “Summer Vacation Satisfaction” Ranking for the First Time

Tickets For The 2023 Changwon K-POP World Festival Available From Today

20th Chinatown Special District Cultural Festival to be Held October 20-22

Zest Wins Disaronno Highest New Entry Award On The World’s 50 Best Bars List

Caution Urged as Mountain Accidents Rise During Fall Hiking Season

Busan
broken clouds
17.9 ° C
17.9 °
17.9 °
69 %
4.1kmh
79 %
Wed
18 °
Thu
22 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 