BMW Ladies Championship Begins at Seowon Valley Country Club

The BMW Ladies Championship, in its fourth edition, gets underway today through Sunday at Seowon Valley Country Club in Paju.

The championship, first won by Ha Na Jang in 2019, took a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The tournament’s former host courses include LPGA International Busan and Oak Valley Country Club, and this year, the prestigious event takes place at Seowon Hills in Gyeonggi-do.

This is the first time since the 2017 LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship that the top five of the Rolex Rankings are all competing in the LPGA Tour’s Korean event, as well as defending champion Lydia Ko.

The top five entering the BMW Ladies Championship are No. 1 Lilia Vu, No. 2 Ruoning Yin, No. 3 Jin Young Ko, No. 4 Nelly Korda, and No. 5 Celine Boutier.

The field features 19 of the 22 LPGA Tour winners this season, including the last nine different winners on Tour, like last week’s champion and the 12th Rolex First-Time Winner of 2023, Angel Yin.

For the BMW Ladies Championship, the West and South courses underwent a course renovation by David Dale, and the design includes 86 newly-built bunkers that have a three-dimensional shape, a new type of bunker style not seen in Korea.

With a significant purse of $2.2 million and a stellar field, the BMW Ladies Championship promises exciting competition and top-tier play.