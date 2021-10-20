The 2021 BMW Ladies Championship gets underway today at the LPGA International Busan in Gijang.

Hana Jang is back to defend her 2019 title after last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Rolex Rankings number 26 said she feels it’s a “privilege” to feel the pressure of being a defending champion and hopes to carry her momentum from this year through this week’s BMW Ladies Championship once again.

“I had a really good season, so I guess that there is a little bit of pressure. But I think that I can keep up the momentum and in good form. And I had small injuries here and there, and I think that my fans are concerned about that, but I think that at this point I just need to embrace and really befriend my injuries,” said Jang at yesterday’s virtual press conference.

“I have a lot of positive energy, so I think that I’m going to do well this week.”

She will face stiff competition, including world number 2 Ko Jin-young who is coming off her third victory of 2021 and is looking to set an LPGA record for the number of consecutive rounds in the 60s.

“I will be happy to break a record and make a new record. I think it’s really important for me to focus and concentrate on my game and also enjoy the game. And I think that at the end of the day, the records will be determined by how I play on the course and what kind of attitude I have,” Ko said.

“So the pressure is there, but I think that I can keep the pressure in check. And I also think that having that ambition, I guess, to break records and that desire is also what drives players in general to be better.”

Not to be outdone, 2019 runner-up and local favorite Danielle Kang is looking to improve her recent form and get into the victory column having amassed four top-10 finishes in her last eight LPGA Tour starts.

“I feel good about my game, but I don’t feel solid about my game. That’s just the truth. I had a really, really tough year. I know I haven’t played as great as people expected me to play. And expectations are all relative, but for me it’s a progress and process, and I’ve been hitting the ball really, really well,” said Kang.

“And I know that sometimes some part of my game gets really hot while the other part of my game gets a little cold. So I could have thought that I could play better here or there, but mostly for me I just need to find my consistency and build that foundation, and that’s what I’m still working towards.”

The tournament, which will be held for the first time in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held in a 72 holes stroke play format over four days. $2 million dollars in total prize money will be offered with $300,000 going to the winner and a BMW car will be awarded to anyone who gets a hole-in-one.

Top-class players from the LPGA-KLPGA will participate, including 84 players and four specially invited players.